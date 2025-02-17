Xbox games going multiplatform is old news by this point, but according to Phil Spencer, the company is looking to up its transparency during Developer Direct showcases when it comes to specifying where its games are launching.

Those paying attention during last month's Xbox dev direct may have noticed launch platforms cropping up at the end of each trailer — not that there was all that much on the Switch front, but PS5 was specifically mentioned for Ninja Gaiden 4, for example — and Xbox is going to adopt this as a common practice going forward.

At least, that's what Spencer revealed on a recent episode of the XboxEra podcast, where the green machine boss pledged to be "honest and transparent about where the games are showing", be that on Xbox, PlayStation or, yes, Nintendo Switch.

"I just want to be transparent with people," Spencer said of other platform logos appearing in future Xbox game trailers, "for shipping on Nintendo Switch, we’re gonna put that. For shipping on PlayStation, on Steam…People should know the storefronts where they can get our games". This is all part of letting people "experience our Xbox community in our games and everything we have to offer, on every screen we can", Spencer continued.

Naturally, the Xbox boss was quick to clarify that "not every screen is equal" and that some versions of these games may differ based on what the platform can/can't do, but ol' Phil is still keen to put the games (and their launch platforms) front and centre.

Apparently, team Xbox had planned to get the ball rolling on this logo transparency back in the June 2024 Developer Direct, but, Spencer says, "we couldn’t get all of the assets done and it felt weird to have some of them in and some of them out".

You can find Spencer's full answer below in the following segment from the XboxEra podcast (starting at 08:17):

It has been a little over a year since Xbox announced its plans to move select games multiplatform, and we Switch players have since seen Grounded and Pentiment come to the Nintendo hybrid, with the now Microsoft-owned Call of Duty primed for the future. The Switch logo has been absent from Xbox's dev directs so far, but keep an eye out for the Switch 2 icon in future showcases.