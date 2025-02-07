In some industry news, the Entertainment Software Association (which operated E3) has this week announced it will be returning with a new event known as the Interactive Innovation Conference.

This will apparently be a "first-of-its-kind" event taking place in Las Vegas between April 27th - April 30th, 2026 connecting "visionaries, thought leaders and innovators" from across industries within interactive entertainment. The plan is to also bring together a "broad spectrum of sectors that converge with interactive entertainment". This includes "film, television and music, as well as sports, healthcare, education, finance" and more.

Attendees can expect to "learn from and engage with industry icons" from major companies including Nintendo of America, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Microsoft, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, Amazon Games, and Disney.

Here's what the ESA's Chairman of the Board (and NoA president) Doug Bowser had to say about this announcement:

“The Entertainment Software Association and its member companies are among the innovators and leaders shaping the future of culture, business and human connection. It’s a natural role for ESA to host and support an event that fosters an open exchange of new ideas with our peer industry leaders. iicon is bringing together changemakers from across industries to envision how the strengths of the interactive entertainment industry can break entirely new ground.”

'iicon' as it's abbreviated, will supposedly be the "premier summit for discovering new opportunities powered by the industry and its technology". There are more details about this upcoming event on the iicon website including the ability to sign up for future updates.