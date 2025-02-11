Torn. I really commend the creators’ commitment to multiple versions that are unique to their platforms, with different UI, fonts, etc. I assume the solutions will be the same across every platform (only just now learning about this game so maybe this is already known), with the differences found primarily in presentation (such as one version having voice work).

What bugs me is the comparison to Maniac Mansion. On the one hand, it’s clearly lifting a ton from it, to the point where it seems to be bordering on outright copying versus an homage. The bit about the rat in the microwave is a clear callout, and that’s fine, but there’s also a ton of other things that feel way less inspired-by and more just “oh yeah we are basically just palette switching the original game.” Like having a character who is protective of their PC, which is obviously a Weird Ed standin. Like that’s too on the nose.

I’m also not wild about the super generic anime motifs. There’s already like five different art styles, and topping it off with something outta early 2000s Flash toons feels like an attempt to get attention. I can’t be too harsh about that because at the end of the day, everything in the industry is about getting attention.

So for me personally, it’s sitting in this weird limbo space where - as a huge fan of PnC 90s adventures, Lucasarts, and Maniac Mansion specifically - I’m very intrigued, but I’m put off by some of the choices that feel very disingenuous. It’s one thing to wear your inspiration on your sleeve, and even to take a different spin on it. But when you say you’re doing that and then you wholesale bring in entire bits and pieces from your inspiration, it feels lazy, and then I start wondering if maybe making a single version and putting effort into story and making your game feel more unique would have been the better path to choose.

It’s hard to want to support something that looks like it’s overstepping a bit into gimmick territory by having bullet points like “we made physical cartridges of every platform!” But my endless adoration for this genre while also respecting the sheer achievement from an indie dev makes me hopeful.

Probably won’t back it (been burned too many times) but will eagerly look forward to reviews and hope for/wish them the best.