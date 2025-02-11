A new Kickstarter campaign is now up and running for a proposed new adventure game serving as a spiritual successor to the LucasArts classic Maniac Mansion.
Developed by Spanish team Straynus, Cronela's Mansion is earmarked for NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, and of course, the Nintendo Switch. At the time of writing, it's currently sailing past the 50% mark of its €125,000 goal with 22 days remaining.
The game takes inspiration from Maniac Mansion with classic point-and-click gameplay, a zany cast of characters, and that signature LucasArts sense of humour. The different platform versions are in various stages of development, with Straynus pledging to provide more details as the Kickstarter campaign nears completion (assuming it does, of course).
Backer rewards range from digital versions of the game along with physical editions across each relevant console. If you're particularly keen, you can also grab a full collection of every available rewards for an eye-watering €1,185 (roughly £988).
Let us know with a comment down below if you're keen on seeing this game become a reality. Did you play Maniac Mansion back in the day?
[source kickstarter.com]
Comments 12
Pretty cool, definitely supporting it on Kickstarter myself!
Interesting choice to make like five different versions. Takes me back a bit.
Ehh... I love Maniac Mansion but this has 'wait for a review and/or a deep sale' written all over it. That is, of course, if Ron Gilbert or Disney doesn't get it pulled in the meantime.
@Jack_Goetz Ron Gilbert doesn't own Maniac Mansion and Disney doesn't have much interest in doing much with it to warrant legal action. Beyond that, this game is clearly doing it's own thing within Maniac Mansion's framework. It's not an outright ripoff. So why would you think this is at risk of a C&D?
@N00BiSH It looks like an outright rip-off and Disney is known to be protective of it's IPs, whether or not it plans to do anything with it currently or in the future.
@Jack_Goetz by that logic they should've taken down Gilbert's own Thimbleweed Park, which also took direct cues from Maniac Mansion. They don't care as much as you think they do.
I only played the PC version of Maniac Mansion when I was a kid. Seems like it would be cumbersome to play without a mouse.
@N00BiSH That game didn't feature 'Mansion' in the title for starts and have the main location be a mansion. 😅
Torn. I really commend the creators’ commitment to multiple versions that are unique to their platforms, with different UI, fonts, etc. I assume the solutions will be the same across every platform (only just now learning about this game so maybe this is already known), with the differences found primarily in presentation (such as one version having voice work).
What bugs me is the comparison to Maniac Mansion. On the one hand, it’s clearly lifting a ton from it, to the point where it seems to be bordering on outright copying versus an homage. The bit about the rat in the microwave is a clear callout, and that’s fine, but there’s also a ton of other things that feel way less inspired-by and more just “oh yeah we are basically just palette switching the original game.” Like having a character who is protective of their PC, which is obviously a Weird Ed standin. Like that’s too on the nose.
I’m also not wild about the super generic anime motifs. There’s already like five different art styles, and topping it off with something outta early 2000s Flash toons feels like an attempt to get attention. I can’t be too harsh about that because at the end of the day, everything in the industry is about getting attention.
So for me personally, it’s sitting in this weird limbo space where - as a huge fan of PnC 90s adventures, Lucasarts, and Maniac Mansion specifically - I’m very intrigued, but I’m put off by some of the choices that feel very disingenuous. It’s one thing to wear your inspiration on your sleeve, and even to take a different spin on it. But when you say you’re doing that and then you wholesale bring in entire bits and pieces from your inspiration, it feels lazy, and then I start wondering if maybe making a single version and putting effort into story and making your game feel more unique would have been the better path to choose.
It’s hard to want to support something that looks like it’s overstepping a bit into gimmick territory by having bullet points like “we made physical cartridges of every platform!” But my endless adoration for this genre while also respecting the sheer achievement from an indie dev makes me hopeful.
Probably won’t back it (been burned too many times) but will eagerly look forward to reviews and hope for/wish them the best.
Looks decent. The trailer kinda sucks, that music is breaking my eardrums.
@Jack_Goetz Thimbleweed featured characters and nods FROM Maniac Mansion(including Bernard, Edna and Chuck the Plant), yet it's still available for purchase. Say what you want but that doesn't change the fact that Disney won't really DO anything about this. It's not an active threat to an IP they show no interest in doing anything with. I dunno why you'd believe otherwise.
Nes Maniac Mansion was THE game I played as a kid, along Final Fantasy. This looks amazing!!! The demo was so fun! 💜
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...