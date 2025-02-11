A new Kickstarter campaign is now up and running for a proposed new adventure game serving as a spiritual successor to the LucasArts classic Maniac Mansion.

Developed by Spanish team Straynus, Cronela's Mansion is earmarked for NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, and of course, the Nintendo Switch. At the time of writing, it's currently sailing past the 50% mark of its €125,000 goal with 22 days remaining.

The game takes inspiration from Maniac Mansion with classic point-and-click gameplay, a zany cast of characters, and that signature LucasArts sense of humour. The different platform versions are in various stages of development, with Straynus pledging to provide more details as the Kickstarter campaign nears completion (assuming it does, of course).

Backer rewards range from digital versions of the game along with physical editions across each relevant console. If you're particularly keen, you can also grab a full collection of every available rewards for an eye-watering €1,185 (roughly £988).

