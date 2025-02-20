If you cast your mind back to the wonderful world of '90s cartoons, you might recall Saban's Samurai Pizza Cats, an action-comedy that saw three sword-wielding kitties keeping the peace in the futuristic world of Little Tokyo.
It's the type of show that had almost disappeared from our minds, quite frankly, but today developer BLAST ZERO and publisher Red Dunes Games have announced that it will be making a comeback in 2026 as... wait for it... a 2D action RPG.
Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast from the Past will see you switching between the titular trio of Speedy Cerviche, Polly Esther, and Guido Anchovy (yep, we had to Google them) to solve puzzles and complete platforming challenges. While the above trailer doesn't show off too much gameplay, we appreciate how it captures the '90s anime aesthetic with that cel-shaded look and OTT voiceover.
Speaking of VO, Blast from the Past will feature the cartoon's original cast in both its English and Japanese versions. That means you'll be able to hear Rick Jones, Sonja Ball, Terrence Scammell and Dean Hagopian for the English dub, and Kappei Yamaguchi, Ai Orikasa, Ikuya Sawaki, Naoki Tatsuta and Kenyu Horiuchi for the Japanese original — Seiichirō Yamashita takes over from Jurota Kosugi as Sukashii (Guido).
Here's a handful of screenshots from the publisher:
While no launch consoles have been officially confirmed at this early stage, developer BLAST ZERO has said that the action RPG will be heading to "all major platforms". 2026 might end up being a little too late for Switch, but surely Switch 2 will be included in that group.
Do you have any fond memories of Samurai Pizza Cats? Are you looking forward to seeing the game in action? Let us know in the comments.
I have such incredible nostalgia for this show.
The humor was bonkers and often surprisingly intellectual social/political commentary. Also, the backstory of how the show was localized for western audiences is absolutely nuts.
I HAVE ALL THE HAPPY RIGHT NOW!!!
Oooh...! 😯
I know that anime. 😃
Glad to see it have the new video game version.
Didn't expect Samurai Pizza Cats coming back and even less so with a game, but I absolutely welcome it!
Neither version of the show reached Belarus but the NES game was a common sight on bootleg cartridges (under the unequivocal title "Ninja Cat") and remains among my fondest 8 bit childhood memories. To think I'd live to see a whole other game released for this franchise, and an RPG at that!
"2026 might end up being a little too late for Switch, but surely Switch 2 will be included in that group"
Indeed, the trailer footage looks like it would be lucky to hit 30 fps on PS5 Pro, and I don't see why the publisher would reach out to a 150 mln userbase over the fashionable tenth of it anyway.🙃
It's been years since I played that English Localization of the Famicom Game, but I am just as excited for this. By the way, should I consider buying the SD-BD of the Complete Series, or stick with the DVD Version I bought back in 2013 from Anime Boston?
Wow, I kinda remember this from my childhood. And the game looks pretty good! I will keep an eye on this.
As someone who has the SD-BD collection this is certainly not the announcement I was expecting today. Kinda wished they didn’t announce it so early but nice to know something like this exists.
What a pleasant surprise, lol. I'll definitely check this out. Art style looks spot-on.
Looks like fun, but it’s time to retire the term “action RPG.” It can mean almost anything at this point, from Diablo to Horizon. It tells us almost nothing about the game.
