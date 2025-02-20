Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

If you cast your mind back to the wonderful world of '90s cartoons, you might recall Saban's Samurai Pizza Cats, an action-comedy that saw three sword-wielding kitties keeping the peace in the futuristic world of Little Tokyo.

It's the type of show that had almost disappeared from our minds, quite frankly, but today developer BLAST ZERO and publisher Red Dunes Games have announced that it will be making a comeback in 2026 as... wait for it... a 2D action RPG.

Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast from the Past will see you switching between the titular trio of Speedy Cerviche, Polly Esther, and Guido Anchovy (yep, we had to Google them) to solve puzzles and complete platforming challenges. While the above trailer doesn't show off too much gameplay, we appreciate how it captures the '90s anime aesthetic with that cel-shaded look and OTT voiceover.

Speaking of VO, Blast from the Past will feature the cartoon's original cast in both its English and Japanese versions. That means you'll be able to hear Rick Jones, Sonja Ball, Terrence Scammell and Dean Hagopian for the English dub, and Kappei Yamaguchi, Ai Orikasa, Ikuya Sawaki, Naoki Tatsuta and Kenyu Horiuchi for the Japanese original — Seiichirō Yamashita takes over from Jurota Kosugi as Sukashii (Guido).

Here's a handful of screenshots from the publisher:

While no launch consoles have been officially confirmed at this early stage, developer BLAST ZERO has said that the action RPG will be heading to "all major platforms". 2026 might end up being a little too late for Switch, but surely Switch 2 will be included in that group.

