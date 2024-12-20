Monthly Splatfests are a thing of the past for Splatoon 3 these days, but Nintendo is still keeping the seasonal events coming. With Splatoween out the way, the next one to roll around is Frosty Fest, a festive celebration which will be heading to the Splatlands next month.

As revealed in a tweet by @NintendoUK, the Frosty Fest Splatfest will get underway from 11th-12th January 2025 (depending on your region), with the theme this time asking 'What would make you happiest?' There are three gift-based teams to choose between, with Team Money, Experiences and Presents all vying for your support.





Spread the joy (and ink) in Money, experiences or presents?Spread the joy (and ink) in #Splatoon3 when Frosty Fest sets in next January! pic.twitter.com/H2JBxl17A7 December 20, 2024

But that's not all! Just as was the case last year, the upcoming festival also brings in a batch of free gear — this time consisting of returning items from Splatoon 2, but who cares? They're free! To redeem your free in-game gear, just select the relevant story on the Switch News channel.

It looks like voting for this one will be underway very soon, but in the meantime, why not let us know which team you'll be battling for in the following poll?