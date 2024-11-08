With the launch of Nintendo Music, fans now have a legitimate opportunity to check out some of the very best soundtrack's from Nintendo's storied history. Yes, it's a bit barebones at the moment, but we've no doubt it will be expanded upon significantly in the coming months and years.

It seems that The Big N is pretty keen on newcomers diving into its new app, too. According to a couple of accounts from Matthew Reynolds on Bluesky and user Jolemei96 on Reddit, Nintendo is actually hosting advertisements for Nintendo Music over on the streaming service Spotify.

Nintendo is advertising its Music app on Spotify 👀 — Matthew Reynolds (@mattreyn.games) 2024-11-05T19:23:46.515Z

Naturally, this won't apply if you're a paying member of Spotify premium, but for anyone using Spotify's free service, it's entirely possible that you might run into an advertisement for Nintendo Music in between tracks. We can't verify for certain, but we suspect its appearance would perhaps be more likely if you specifically listen to video game music.

Is it cheeky? Sort of, we guess. It's certainly a viable tactic, though. Let's be honest, Nintendo Music isn't exactly looking to compete with Spotify. Like many endeavours that Nintendo takes on, the app is simply a dedicated way to listen to the company's OST releases, and that's it. Advertising this on another audio streaming service seems perfectly reasonable to us.