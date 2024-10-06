Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

Since arriving on the Switch and other platforms in August, the turn-based action title SteamWorld Heist II has received ongoing support from the development team, and the latest update (Version 1.5) is now live.

"The headliner" according to the team, is that you can now "buy back rare items" you've sold from the new 'Used Goods' section at 'Argent's Articles'. There are also some new options to improve the 'ship firing angle' and adjust the text speed.

Here's the full rundown (via Steam):

Patch v1.5 Notes:

New Features:



Buy back previously sold rare items from Argent’s Articles in the new Used Goods section.



Option for enhanced ship firing angle visibility.



Option to adjust dialogue text speed.

Bug Fixes & Improvements:



Cooler Unit stacking is now working as it should.



Swag in Advanced Immortality is no longer lost at sea.



Repair items now correctly benefit from the Always Prepared ability.



The Feel the Burn description has been corrected.



Droid spawners in Locked Up are no longer invulnerable.



Inconsistent dialogue at the Lighthouse after visiting the frozen vessel is fixed.



Corrected navy enemy spawns in Ritual Crashers.



Various lingering visual effects have been swabbed from the deck.



Bonus objectives in House of Pain and Frozen Solid are now consistent.



Weapon Charger now only applies to primary weapons.



Aura-boosting items now stack correctly.



Fixed the mouse cursor sometimes appearing while using a controller on PC.



Big Spender and Never Gonna Let You Down progress now updates correctly on PS5.



Music in the final cutscene plays correctly on Xbox Series X.



Neutral and combat music tracks stay in sync on PS5 & PS4.



UI improvements for selling items, making it clearer which item is being sold.



The Rattler door’s yellow warning light is now more distinct from the green safe light.



Achievements now properly update on the Epic Games Launcher.

As always, thank you for your support & happy heisting!

Your SteamWorld Team

And here's a bit about what we thought of SteamWorld Heist II when it originally launched on the Switch: