Review Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) - Only The Best Game In The Series

Now then, let's head into the round-up. We'll start things off at the top with a similarly positive GamingBible, which also awarded Mario and the gang an "exceptional" 9/10.

As someone who was a bit underwhelmed by Super Mario Party and desired more from Mario Party Superstars, this title feels like the best of both worlds and I’d be more than happy to see this become the formula used for future entries.

IGN went for an equally optimistic 9/10, giving particular praise to the board gimmicks and game mode variety.

Not only does it faithfully return to the classic formula established in the Nintendo 64 entries, it confidently improves upon it with a fantastic set of boards that introduce unique and memorable mechanics.

Techradar awarded the game a 4/5, liking the 20-player Koopathlon mode but feeling expectedly let down by the single-player content.

Super Mario Party Jamboree doesn’t break new ground but takes the best of the series’ past and present to make a big celebratory package, best experienced at get-togethers where the real magic (and carnage) happens.

Keeping the good times coming, VGC also gave Jamboree a 4/5. While the outlet wished for some balancing and Buddy gimmick improvements, it praised just about every other element of the game.

It still hasn't managed to shake some of the core issues of the series (especially when it comes to balancing the game for younger and less experienced players) but judged against previous entries it stands out as a top offering.

Things drop slightly with GameSpot's 6/10 review, which found the number of game modes to be slightly bloated despite the fun of the base game.

The new modes are largely duds, the tantalizing promise of 20-player online falls a bit flat, and several of the new minigames are a slog. That said, the new maps are the best original ones in many years and Jamboree promises to still be a blast when you've got some friends over.

While in the minority, Eurogamer rounded out the full spectrum of opinions and gave Jamboree a slightly lower 2/5, struggling to find the fun in the luck-based minigames and unlockable content.