This week sees the arrival of Super Mario Party Jamboree for the Nintendo Switch. Jamboree is the latest game in the long-running multiplayer series and is also said to be the "biggest" entry yet – with over 110 minigames, unique online options, and the addition of new playable characters.

Nintendo has already shared quite a bit of footage and information about this upcoming release and there have also been a bunch of impressions released. It all seems very positive, including our own 'hands on' here on Nintendo Life – here's a sample of our thoughts:

YouTube Video
Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube780k
Watch on YouTube

"So, as things stand, we're certainly looking at the biggest and most feature-packed version of Mario Party to date. It also happens to be one of the prettiest Switch games we've played in a while, with zero performance issues to boot."

It's now got us wondering if our community here on Nintendo Life will be joining the party when Jamboree launches later this week on 17th October 2024. So vote in our poll and leave a comment below.

Will you be getting Super Mario Party Jamboree?