Developer Nalua Studio revealed its classic side-scrolling beat 'em up Vengeance Hunters earlier this year, and its Switch launch is right around the corner, with this one punching onto the eShop on 28th October.

Developed for the Neo Geo, this one will see you playing as one of three unique fighters — the blade-wielding brawler Candy, the mechanised menace Golem and the rocket-firing scientist Loony — as you make your way through five worlds packed with fearsome foes and bosses.

It packs in some wonderfully detailed pixel art and what sounds like a toe-tapping soundtrack, too. With the option to play either solo or in two-player local co-op, this could be a good way to scratch that retro beat 'em up itch on Switch (again).

Here's the official rundown of the game's features and a handful of screenshots courtesy of Nalua Studio:

Rewards System

The game will contain a trophy system that is tied to in-game pickups and gameplay in many ways. This includes number of enemies defeated, levels completed with little/no damage taken, speed of completion, maxing out the combo meter, game completion, items picked up, secret areas found, secret items found and picked up, boss completion and boss completion that meets certain criteria in regards to damage taken and time taken to defeat.



Modes of Play

Vengeance Hunters features up to two player simultaneous play via couch Co-Op. The second player can drop in at any point in the game. There will be three difficulties for the player to select. Training stage that allows players to practice combos and techniques.



Audio Ambition

The game will have a featured title track, each level has its own musical track, boss specific music and an ending track. There are a wide range of different sound effects for all the different attacks, enemies, bosses and some digiti- zed speech that is appropriately “bitcrushed” for the era.

Vengeance Hunters is now available to pre-order from the Switch eShop for £17.99 / $19.99.