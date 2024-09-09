Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

The world's greatest thief Carmen Sandiego is no stranger to video games, but amazingly, she's managed to avoid the Switch in her near-40-year career. That is, until next year when Carmen Sandiego will be coming to all consoles.

Revealed by IGN, Carmen Sandiego appears to be based on the 2019-2021 Netflix series, where the titular thief is no longer the one you're chasing — you're now rooting for her. Controlling Carmen Sandiego, you'll be attempting to defeat the Villains' International League of Evil (VILE), which she once belonged to.

Instead of being an "edutainment" game like most of the older games, Carmen Sandiego's 2025 adventure will see you solving the crimes yourself. Gameloft told IGN that it will still feature the "core game loop" of those older titles, but you'll be able to fully explore cities. There's also a classic "The Acme Files" mode, which acts as a tribute to the original Carmen Sandiego games from the '80s.

Carmen Sandiego will launch on Netflix first in Q1 2025, with Switch and other consoles to follow later in the same quarter.

Will you be adventuring with Carmen Sandiego? Let us know in the comments.