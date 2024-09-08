Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

The Switch already has an extensive library of shoot 'em up games, and it looks like another one could be on its way to the west in the near future.

As highlighted by Gematsu, a Switch rating for Raiden NOVA has been spotted on the ESRB. This game was previously confirmed for an October 2024 release in Japan. According to this latest update, a local version will be published by UFO Interactive Games.

As for the game rating, it's 'E' for everyone and contains fantasy violence. Here's the full summary:

"This is a space shooter in which players control a small spaceship that constantly shoots through levels of enemies and bosses. From a top-down vertical-scrolling perspective, players shoot lasters, projectiles, and bombs in order to defeat enemies. Action is fast-paced, with frequent light effects and bombs that result in large, screen-shaking explosions. Boss battles involve more protract combat, with larger enemies and dozens of projectiles flying across the screen."





Published by UFO Interactive, which handled the series before NIS America took over publishing for the last couple of games.



There are already multiple Raiden games on the Switch. Here's a bit about this particular spin-off allowing you to customise your ship, level up and use all sorts of power-ups to enhance your runs.