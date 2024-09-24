Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

GungHo has announced it's bringing a Lunar Remastered Collection to the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2025. This collection will be comprised of Lunar: Silver Star Story and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue.

Fans can expect this modern remaster to include enhanced graphics, audio and various quality-of-life improvements. Here's some additional information about each game and this series from the PlayStation Blog:

"The remastered edition brings a host of exciting upgrades, including widescreen support, enhanced pixel art, HD animated cutscenes, and all-new English voice acting. Players can choose to either go old school with the original visuals or go remastered for a more modern look. Plus, a new toggle feature allows players to speed up battles, giving them more control over the pace of their adventure, while improved strategy settings make combat even more convenient. And for the first time in the series, Lunar will be available in two additional languages: German and French, alongside English and Japanese."

Lunar: Silver Star Story begins in the quiet village of Burg, where a boy named Alex dreams of grand adventures inspired by the tale of Dragonmaster Dyne. Enticed by adventure and treasure, Alex and his friends set off on a quest, but with the sudden emergence of the Magic Emperor who wishes to control the world, it’s up to them to fight the rising evil and save the world from peril. Set 1000 years after Lunar: Silver Star Story, Lunar 2: Eternal Blue follows a young adventurer named Hiro, who encounters a mysterious visitor from the Blue Star while exploring an ancient tower. Named Lucia, she insists that she be taken to the ruler of their world, Goddess Althena. Together, Hiro and Lucia encounter the best of allies, the worst of enemies, and the darkest forces of destruction that threaten the whole of creation. The Lunar series tells a classic tale of a young adventurer with a fluffy sidekick, who falls in love with a girl who may or may not be immortal. What begins as a light-hearted quest quickly takes a dark turn with the rise of an evil villain, subsequently placing the fate of the entire world in the hero’s hands. This timeless story, filled with dragons, swords, and treasures, is brought to life by an unforgettable cast of characters—from a young priestess who acts the perfect heiress at home but has a fiery temper, to a tragic villain who nevertheless has a flair for the dramatic. The games’ straightforward and effortless storytelling, combined with thoughtful character development, gives Lunar its unique charm and enduring appeal.

Would you be interested in this upcoming collection? Let us know in the comments.