Another video game company has announced its closure this week. This time it's Merge Games, who is apparently "closing down" after a 15 year run.

In a now-deleted post, it was mentioned how the indie-focused team was made up of "incredible" people who "worked their hardest".

"Starting from a tiny, cramped attic and growing to a tight, multi-disciplined 22 person team, we've brought hundreds of indie gems to storefronts...if you see someone from Merge, just know that they're an incredible person that worked their hardest."

Where this all gets a bit odd, is the fact this initial shutdown announcement was then replaced with a notice about how Merge has now integrated within parent company Maximum Entertainment.

"The games you've come to love, and those you look forward to will now be coming from Maximum Entertainment."

You also deleted this post with 1k likes, just a heads up for clarity! Hey, minor correction, merge wasn't integrated into maximum, you laid off 20 people today and kept 2 people on to manage sales!You also deleted this post with 1k likes, just a heads up for clarity! pic.twitter.com/GqIk4UZyPh September 26, 2024

Maximum Entertainment CEO Christina Seelya has mentioned how this decision is part of the company's consolidation strategy, which began earlier in 2024 (via GamesIndustry.biz).

Merge's publishing and distribution portfolio is made up of titles like Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, Aragami, Dead Cells, Darkest Dungeon, Mineko's Night Market and Selfloss.

If we hear any updates or developments, we'll let you know.