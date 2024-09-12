Publisher and developer Natsume Inc. has today announced that Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos will be treated to a new paid DLC on 3rd October titled 'The Great Outdoors Pack'.

Marking the game's first anniversary, the DLC adds treasure hunting, camping, two new characters and the ability to bring your animals along with you on adventures. While resting up wherever you make camp, you'll be able to prepare meals to boost your stamina — apparently, s'mores are good for you in the Harvest Moon universe.

Here's a rundown of the DLC's key features and a handful of screenshots from Natsume:

- Find treasure throughout Anthos, including easter eggs referencing other Natsume titles!

- No need to travel home at the end of the day; camp wherever you are! You can even upgrade your tent to camp in style!

- Bring your pets on camping trips! Each pet has their own unique ability while exploring Anthos! Doc's innovative new robot will keep your pets and animals fed while you're away from home!

- Cook camping-themed dishes like s'mores at your campfire to increase your stamina.

- Two new characters—one for camping and one for treasure hunting!

The Great Outdoors Pack will be available from the Switch eShop next month for $9.99 (or your regional equivalent) or free for all those with the Winds of Anthos Season Pass.

We had a fun time with Winds of Anthos when it sprouted on Switch last year, calling it "Natsume's best effort yet" despite a couple of technical hiccups (and a horrid title). Here's hoping that the DLC can keep the good times going.