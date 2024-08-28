The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is getting a 'Master Works' art book in Japan. For the time being, it is only launching in Japan, but those of us elsewhere can still get a glimpse at some of the goodies inside thanks to a new sneak peek trailer from publisher Ambit.

@ZeldaOfficialJP shared the trailer on Twitter, showing select pages from the book between epic cutscenes from the game. The video also shares the three official chapter headings — Artworks, Making and History — into which the book is divided.

If you hang around to the end of the video, you even get a glimpse at a brand-new piece of TOTK artwork (the one you can see above), showing Link and the Champions leaping into battle.

You'll find the full video in the following tweet and we have also nabbed some screenshots so you can get a closer look at some of the pages on display.

Is that a timeline we see? Ohhhh boy, we're about to be in for another lore dump!

The 464-page Tears of the Kingdom Master Works art book will be available on 30th August from the Japanese My Nintendo Store for 6,930 yen.

As we say, there is no mention of the book getting released outside Japan for the time being, but we're remaining hopeful. The Breath of the Wild 'Creating a Champion' equivalent ended up getting a wider release roughly a year after it launched in Japan, so our fingers are crossed that something similar will happen here.

In the meantime, we have a new timeline to dissect...