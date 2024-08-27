There's already a lot of excitement for the Switch successor, but Nintendo has made it clear it's not ready to announce or reveal this device just yet.

In case you missed it, the most recent reminder was issued alongside the Partner Showcase and Indie World announcement, with the company mentioning how there would be "no mention" of this new system in the latest broadcast:

Nintendo: "Please note, there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during either of these presentations."

This is actually the second week in a row it's issued this special reminder to fans after airing the Nintendo Direct Museum tour last week, with a similar statement attached. It's also a way to prevent expectations for these broadcasts from spiralling out of control.

Nintendo officially confirmed the Switch "successor" was on the way in May of this year, with the firm at the time mentioning how an announcement would be made within "this fiscal year".

Since then, there have been all sorts of rumours about the system, with a recent one suggesting developers have been told not to expect the release of this new device in the same window of the announcement.