Back in 2022, we reported on a long overdue reunion in the world of Resident Evil when the original actors for Chris Redfield (Charles Kraslavsky), Barry Burton (Greg Smith), and Albert Wesker (Eric Pirius) all sat down to reminisce on their time shooting the intro to the 1996 classic (or the Deadly Silence release if you're a staunch Nintendo fan).

Now, they're back for another chat, but this time, the original actress for Rebecca Chambers joins the crew. Known only as Linda (presumably to protect her privacy), she recounts her experience in Japan and shooting the introductory cutscene with Capcom, noting her surprise and delight at the robotic dobermann dogs used to represent the franchise's 'zombie dog' enemy.

Although the four hadn't spent much time with one another, Linda also praised the reunion and called her fellow actors her "extended family". She also reveals that she has never actually played the game before and wasn't particularly privy to what the job would entail and how her footage would be used. She referenced a chance encounter around four years ago in which the 'Raccoon Stars' blog reached out to her to confirm her participation in the game. Even then, she wasn't aware of the magnitude of her contribution and is only now finding out what a big deal it is to Resident Evil fans.

It's worth checking out the full interview if you're a fan of Resident Evil, but just prepare yourself for how good these folks look more than 25 years after the first game launched - it's mad. We just need Jill to come back, now.