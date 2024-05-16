Nintendo's Switch generation has seen a lot of its long-time franchises set new sales records and the mainline Pokémon series appears to have experienced the same amount of success, even if it has had some troubles along the way.

In case you haven't been tracking the performance of the longtime monster-catching series this generation, X user 'pierre485_' has put together a graph highlighting the current collective sales of the "main" Pokémon series compared to previous generations.

This factors in Let's Go!, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Legends: Arceus as well as the major releases Sword and Shield and Scarlet and Violet.

As you can see, sales for the Switch generation of games are right out in front - surpassing 96 million copies collectively. This number has been boosted by more Pokémon game releases and some huge hardware sales - with Nintendo's hybrid system surpassing 141 million sales as of March 2024.



Surpassing the GB and GBA total of 75.81m units.

The Switch is the most successful platform for the Main Pokemon Series with over 96m units shipped so far. https://t.co/UbNtLncL51 May 15, 2024

According to Nintendo's sales data, the latest releases Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have now sold more than 24 million units, which is just behind the 26 million sales of Sword and Shield.

While there have been concerns raised this generation about the release schedule and overall quality of new entries, as illustrated in the graph above, the series appears to be performing better than ever.

The Pokémon Company most recently announced Pokémon Legends: Z-A, with plans to launch this game worldwide in 2025 "on Nintendo Switch systems".