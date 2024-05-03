Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

We are just weeks away from the release of the turn-based superhero tactics game Capes on 29th May and today publisher Daedalic Entertainment has given us our first idea of how things will be looking on Switch.

Capes is a Midnight Suns-style XCOM-meets-superheroes tactics game (though this one will be coming to Switch) where you will have to build a team of heroes, train them up, and put them to the test across a series of turn-based battles.

The above trailer serves as a nice introduction to the game's story — superheroes fighting back against a corrupt organisation that wants to see them eradicated — but it's the following screenshots that we are the most interested in, which lets us have a peek at how things will stack up for the Nintendo hybrid.

The answer, it seems, is much as you would expect. You can get a first look at the new Switch snaps below.

The character models and environments appear to lack the level of detail that we have seen in previous Capes trailers, but that's no surprise really. Still, the recently released 'Rebound' character introduction has us hopeful that each hero's abilities make them a delight to see on screen nonetheless.

What do you make of these Capes Switch screenshots? Will you be picking it up? Let us know in the comments.