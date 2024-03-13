The Xbox and Obsidian title Pentiment was recently updated for all platforms and it seems the Switch version has had an icon change. It was originally a giant portrait of the title's protagonist.

This icon didn't really look the part alongside other eShop icons, so the developer has now updated it to the default Pentiment artwork (which you can see above) with the title of the game at the bottom of the icon. Here's a look, courtesy of Twitter user and YouTube channel 'SuperNintendad':

Pentiment got a new Icon on Nintendo Switch pic.twitter.com/PisU6SuVof March 9, 2024

Although Obsidian has only just shared the latest patch notes for Version 1.3, this update supposedly went live before now (as highlighted by the game's director Josh Sawyer):