Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 762k

If you're a fan of Hotline Miami and have been itching for something similar on Switch, then the upcoming top-down shooter Otxo (pronounced 'oh-cho', by the way) could be one to keep an eye on.

Launching on 28th March, 2024, Otxo features a pixel art visual approach with a black and white colour palette; apart from the incredibly bright, gruesome blood, of course. Utilising a roguelike structure in which you can gain upgrades by purchasing various beverages, you'll be gunning down foes left and right with gameplay that isn't too dissimilar from Hotline Miami itself.

The key change with this one, however, is that you can use a 'focus' ability to slow down time at any point and actually dodge bullets. Indeed, Neo himself would be proud.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Tons of replayability: OTXO will take the player through 8 areas with a randomly laid out selection of rooms out of the over 150 hand-crafted rooms built in the game. No two runs of the game will be the same.

- Customization: Find the setup that’ll help you break the cycle from a whole selection of unlockable weapons and over 100 acquirable abilities from the game’s enigmatic bartender.

- Playstyle: With the slow-mo mechanic, Focus, at your disposal OTXO will make the player feel powerful and in control. However, be careful because the variety of enemy types thrown in your way can quickly turn the tides of the combat if you don’t adapt accordingly.

- Soundtrack: Fully immerse yourself into the brutal noir-esque murder ballet through the gritty pulse pumping soundtrack composed by the developer himself.

Otxo can be pre-ordered now for £11.39 / $14.99.

What do you make of this one? Will you be picking it up on Switch? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.