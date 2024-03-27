Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, which was released on the Nintendo Switch eShop a few years ago, will be getting a physical release on the hybrid system next month.

There'll be a standalone international release of the gaming coming to retailers on 19th July 2024. Here's a look:





iam8bit will also be distributing a collection. This particular release will come packed with a copy of the game, a figurine, audio tape, button, and more. Here's a look:





Pre-orders for the collection will go live on 28th March 2024 for $74.99 (or your regional equivalent) with the game expected to ship in Q3 of this year. Various items like the LP, audio tape and button can also be purchased separately.

If you're curious to learn more about this game, check out our lovely review by Alex Olney, who awarded this title an "excellent" score.