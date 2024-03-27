Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

It has been a little over a month since the 'Omega' update landed in No Man's Sky and Hello Games clearly hasn't paused for breath as it today unveiled the next new patch.

The 'Orbital' update will be blasting off today and while it might not be quite as expedition-focused as some of those that we have seen in the past, it does introduce a couple of new features that are sure to go down well with the ship fans out there.

First and foremost, Orbital seems to completely change the way that space stations work. These massive hubs are now completely procedurally generated inside and out (finally catching up with the rest of the game), and their appearance, facilities and layout will vary based on where you find them in the galaxy. Neat.

Equally neat is the new ship customisation, which lets you have full control over your starship's appearance and type. The update even allows you to scavenge parts from the sites of crashed ships before adding them to your own design or trading away any that you don't want.

There are a handful of other additions introduced this time around including a new guild system, the ability to build a fleet of frigates, battle warping and more. You can check out the full Orbital patch notes on the Hello Games website.