We love a good Switch eShop sale, and Square Enix has a pretty solid one on offer right now for both Europe and North America (and likely in other major regions, too).
There are some really decent games on offer here, including the likes of Tactics Ogre: Reborn, the criminally underrated PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, and of course, the original Final Fantasy VII (still the best version - fight me).
The sale is live now and will be available until close of play on 28th March, 2024. You've got a good few days to browse before making any purchases, then, but don't dawdle too long! If you're in need of any credit for the eShop, then we've got you covered below.
So without further ado, let's look at some of the games on offer, shall we?
Let us know in the comments which games, if any, you plan on picking up in Square Enix's eShop sale. What's your favourite of the bunch? We want to know.
Kingdom Hearts series on Nintendo Switch is a Scam sell
Very interested in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - I really enjoyed the demo. I may wait until the inevitable 50% off sale in a few more months though.
i tired playing some of these cloud games lol. You def need a very fast and secure/consitent internet connection. Something i dont have and totally unplayable
Playing through FFVII Rebirth which is going to keep me busy for at least a month or two.
Thinking of buying FFIX (which is my favorite FF game) and Crisis core (never played but heard good things about it)
Cloud Hearts
Have to check how much some of these cost physically here in Italy, but I wouldn't exclude getting some of the ones I haven't purchased yet even digitally if the former isn't feasible for me or straight up not available... except for Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX unfortunately because of what others here have already mentioned!
after all these years, I'm finally getting FFIX!! 😁
