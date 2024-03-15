Square Enix Sale
Image: Nintendo Life

We love a good Switch eShop sale, and Square Enix has a pretty solid one on offer right now for both Europe and North America (and likely in other major regions, too).

There are some really decent games on offer here, including the likes of Tactics Ogre: Reborn, the criminally underrated PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, and of course, the original Final Fantasy VII (still the best version - fight me).

The sale is live now and will be available until close of play on 28th March, 2024. You've got a good few days to browse before making any purchases, then, but don't dawdle too long! If you're in need of any credit for the eShop, then we've got you covered below.

So without further ado, let's look at some of the games on offer, shall we?

Game Discount Price (UK) Price (US)
Crisis Core - Final Fantasy VII - Reunion 40% £29.99 $29.99
Final Fantasy IX 60% £6.79 $8.39
Final Fantasy VII 60% £5.11 $6.39
Final Fantasy X |X-2 HD Remaster 60% £17.99 $19.99
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age 60% £17.99 $19.99
Harvestella 50% £24.99 $29.99
Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece 60% £31.99 $35.99
Powerwash Simulator 20% £14.95 $19.99
Tactics Ogre: Reborn 50% £22.49 $24.99
Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince 33% £33.49 $40.19
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered 60% £6.39 $7.99
Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX 60% £13.19 $15.99
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue 60% £15.99 $19.99
Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory 60% £19.99 $23.99
NEO: The World Ends With You 60% £19.99 $23.99
Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo 40% £9.59 $11.99
Star Ocean The Second Story R 20% £35.99 $39.99
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line 50% £24.99 $24.99
Trials of Mana 50% £22.49 $24.99
Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden 50% £12.49 $14.99
Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden 50% £12.49 $14.99
Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars 50% £12.49 $14.99
Voice of Cards Trilogy 30% £27.99 $34.99
Little Goody Two Shoes 20% £11.99 $15.99
Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection 50% £16.49 $19.99
Life is Strange True Colors 70% £14.99 $17.99
Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind 60% £19.99 $19.99

Let us know in the comments which games, if any, you plan on picking up in Square Enix's eShop sale. What's your favourite of the bunch? We want to know.