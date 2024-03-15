We love a good Switch eShop sale, and Square Enix has a pretty solid one on offer right now for both Europe and North America (and likely in other major regions, too).

There are some really decent games on offer here, including the likes of Tactics Ogre: Reborn, the criminally underrated PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, and of course, the original Final Fantasy VII (still the best version - fight me).

The sale is live now and will be available until close of play on 28th March, 2024. You've got a good few days to browse before making any purchases, then, but don't dawdle too long! If you're in need of any credit for the eShop, then we've got you covered below.

So without further ado, let's look at some of the games on offer, shall we?

Let us know in the comments which games, if any, you plan on picking up in Square Enix's eShop sale. What's your favourite of the bunch? We want to know.