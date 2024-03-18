Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 762k

Update: Oops! Nintendo has since removed the previous music video and instead replaced it with a new one, Color Pulse '24, an updated version of Off the Hook's original song.

It seems like We're So Back is another tune that we'll be hearing later on down the line, but Nintendo uploaded it early by mistake. A number of prominent Splatoon leakers and players noticed the error on Twitter earlier.





Off the Hook’s day 2 song is “We’re So Back” - Nintendo of America accidentally uploaded it to YouTube instead of Color Pulse ’24.



(thanks @ashbinary_ )

It's been a hot minute since we last saw a music video from the talented musicians of Splatsville, but now Nintendo has released a new piece titled 'We're So Back' from Splatoon 3, and it's a doozy.

Well, it's a doozy if you're into this sort of thing. For everybody else, it could well be two and a half minutes of pure confusion. Any and all reactions are perfectly valid! Either way, it's a pretty cool little comeback for Pearl and Marina, who mostly featured in Splatoon 2 before being largely replaced by the band 'Deep Cut' in the third entry.

Pearl and Marina feature in the new Side Order DLC expansion, which takes the classic gameplay and mechanics from the main game while adding in some interesting roguelike elements. We gave the expansion a score of 8/10 in our review and called it an "excellent addition to Splatoon 3, and helps to give it a stronger identity over its predecessors".