If you happen to find yourself in Japan from 1st April, 2024 onwards, then you might want to keep an eye out for a special Splatoon 3 bento box on offer from Kyushu Railway Company/JR Kyushu.

As spotted by Siliconera, the bento box will cost 1,750 yen (around $11.55) and is effectively a lunch box that will be sold at train stations and two stores at Hakata Station, Fukuoka. You'll be enjoying some lovely fried squid rings, Yamaya dry mentaiko, and some pretty awesome nori seaweed featuring artwork from the game itself.

You'll also bag yourself a novelty Splatoon 3-themed sticker as part of the collaboration campaign with each bento box. It's not currently known how long these will be available for, but it's probably worth sampling it if you're heading to Japan sometime soon.

Let's check out the bento box in more detail:

The collaboration comes shortly after the launch of the Side Order DLC for Splatoon 3, which we though was pretty great and worth checking out if you're itching for more Splatoon content. Check out our full review below: