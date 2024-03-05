Ahead of Mario Day, Nintendo has added two brand new physical items to the My Nintendo Store in North America.

First up we have a Mario Zipper Pouch, priced at 800 Platinum Points. You'll be able to store your everyday essentials in this "colourful faux leather pouch".

Store your everyday essentials with this colorful faux leather pouch that features Mario. Product Description: Zipper Pouch Size: 6” x 5” Material: Vegan leather with nylon zipper closure

Next up we have the Super Mario Removable Tech Sticker Sheet, priced at 300 Platinum Points. This includes themed stickers for your tech devices which can also be removed. All of the Mario gang is featured:

Let’s-a go! Style up your favorite tech with removable Super Mario Stickers, featuring Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, and Bowser. Size: Letter size

If you order these items, you'll need to pay a small fee for shipping costs. Do either of these items interest you? Tell us below.