Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

My Little Pony is back with another open-world adventure from publisher Outright Games and developer Drakhar Studios called My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery, and it's launching on the Switch on 17th May, 2024.

Taking place on the cloud city of Zephyr Heights, you'll take control of one of the 'Mane Six' characters (Sunny, Izzy, Misty, Pipp, Zipp and Hitch), with full co-op play available so you can bring a friend along for the fun. To keep you busy while you work your way through the main game, there will be minigames to partake in, collectibles to gather, and a bunch of photo opportunities at various intervals.

It all looks perfectly inoffensive and colourful, and we're certain this will appeal to kids (or indeed, adults) who are already fond of the franchise itself. Heck, you can travel about in roller-skates; that's rad.

What do you make of this latest adventure in the My Little Pony franchise? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.