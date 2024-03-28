Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

After a last minute delay on Switch, publisher Ziggurat is now ready to unleash Slave Zero X into the world and we can exclusively reveal that it is scheduled for launch on 11th April, 2024.

Better late than never, of course, and we're hopeful that the delay means the game can look and perform as best as it possibly can on Nintendo's console. To give a flavour of what to expect, Ziggurat has shared several Switch-specific screenshots, and we have to say that it's looking pretty tasty indeed.

As a reminder of what the game is all about, here's a look at the offical synopsis via the Steam page:

"From the top of Megacity S1-9, the Sovereign Khan rules with fists of iron and flesh. Beneath the city’s rotting foundations, a vengeful warrior embarks on a journey to murder him. 4 years prior to the events of Slave Zero, Slave Zero X brings new life to a world where horrific, living machines known as Slaves are primed to become the latest tools of war in humanity’s long and bloody history. "A secret band of warriors known as The Guardians hope to stop these biomecha from being unleashed upon the world, but one swordsman among their ranks has a different idea: use the enemy’s own weapon against them. By merging with a stolen Slave Unit Prototype, Shou will become a furious Devil in pursuit of killing a false God."

Slave Zero X also features the voice talent of Elizabeth Maxwell, who has previously appeared in the likes of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Persona 5 Royal, and Fire Emblem: Engage.

Will you be picking up Slave Zero X on the Switch? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.