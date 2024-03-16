If you were hoping to pick up a local physical copy of the upcoming release Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes on the Switch, you might have to wait a little longer.

In an official update from 505 Games, it was revealed the hard copy for Switch has been delayed in the "Americas & EMEA", with all backers to receive a digital copy on release to ensure they can still start their adventure on time. The new date for the physical release is now 21st May 2024. Here's the statement in full:

505 Games: "To our cherished Eiyuden Chronicle community. We regret to announce there will be a delay of the physical edition of @Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes for Nintendo Switch to May 21 in Americas & EMEA. All affected backers will receive digital Nintendo Switch copies at launch, ensuring your adventure begins on time. Sorry for any inconvenience. For inquiry on this delay, please contact 505 Games Support via http://support.505games.com"





Sites online will also be selling the Japanese physical Switch release, which includes multi-language support.

If you're eager to learn more about this upcoming RPG, check out our in-depth hands on here on Nintendo Life. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will arrive on the Switch eShop later this month on 23rd April 2024.