Unless your knowledge of Japanese DSiWare titles from the 2010s is really strong, it is likely that Hakokoro will have passed you by. Well, this box-based puzzler is getting a follow-up, Hakokoro V, which lands on the Japanese Switch eShop on 4th April.

Developed and published by AMZY, this is a puzzle game where you are tasked with rolling a square block around an enemy-filled arena, collecting magic orbs via the cube's open face and dispatching your not-so-friendly foes. It's a simple enough concept and one that looks perfectly pleasing based on the above trailer.

There is some story loosely draped over the puzzle proceedings — you are an apprentice mage who, in the hopes of being the very best like no one ever was (but not that one), must ascend the mage's tower and complete the challenges therein. Hardly the most intriguing plot, but hey, the puzzles look cool!

You can check out the game's official summary (translated via Gematsu) and some screenshots from its eShop page below:

About The latest entry in the Hakokoro series, with simple yet deep controls. Utilize the game’s intuitive controls and quick judgments to clear each stage! Each stage is cleared by rolling around a “box” to pick up “magic orbs” and activating magic to defeat every enemy. Story Amy, an apprentice mage who came to town in hopes of becoming a “Great Mage,” must take on the mages’ challenges in the tower in order to become a disciple of the mage Cooke. Tokoton Mode Take on randomly generated stages in this mode as you aim for the high score.

We should point out that this one appears to be launching only in Japan for the time being — where it will be available on the Switch eShop for 800 yen.

What do you make of Hakokoro V? Box up your thoughts in the comments below.