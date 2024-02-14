We have just learned that Yoshitaka Murayama, creator of the Suikoden franchise and director/scenario writer on Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, has sadly passed away due to complications with an ongoing illness.

The news comes via Rabbit & Bear Studios, the development team responsible for Hundred Heroes on Switch and other platforms. Murayama served as head of the studio after forming it alongside fellow Suikoden creator Junko Kawano.

Rabbit & Bear Studios released a statement on Murayama's passing, expressing the team's sadness that the creator will not be around to see the reaction from his fans when Hundred Heroes launches:

"Murayama first began this journey of the creation of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes in 2020 through the support of his very loving fans on Kickstarter. Throughout the three-plus-year-development of the game, it was always the passion from his fans that continued to drive his creative vision and motivate him to put his all into the project. "His hard work on Eiyuden Chronicle as scenario writer was finished but as his co-workers and friends, it saddens us to know that he won’t get to see the reactions from his fans. However, even with those feelings we need to accept the reality that he is no longer with us and continue to push his dream forward by releasing Eiyuden Chronicle to the world. We want to maintain his legacy and vision with this game and know that he would have wanted the rich world he has created with Eiyuden Chronicle to live on."

Murayama's family has requested privacy during this sad time and asks that no flowers, mail, or other offerings be sent. Rabbit & Bear Studios will share more details on organisational changes as a result of Murayama's passing at a later date.

On behalf of the team and community here at Nintendo Life, our thoughts go out to Murayama's family, friends, and colleagues.