We have just learned that Yoshitaka Murayama, creator of the Suikoden franchise and director/scenario writer on Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, has sadly passed away due to complications with an ongoing illness.
The news comes via Rabbit & Bear Studios, the development team responsible for Hundred Heroes on Switch and other platforms. Murayama served as head of the studio after forming it alongside fellow Suikoden creator Junko Kawano.
Rabbit & Bear Studios released a statement on Murayama's passing, expressing the team's sadness that the creator will not be around to see the reaction from his fans when Hundred Heroes launches:
"Murayama first began this journey of the creation of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes in 2020 through the support of his very loving fans on Kickstarter. Throughout the three-plus-year-development of the game, it was always the passion from his fans that continued to drive his creative vision and motivate him to put his all into the project.
"His hard work on Eiyuden Chronicle as scenario writer was finished but as his co-workers and friends, it saddens us to know that he won’t get to see the reactions from his fans. However, even with those feelings we need to accept the reality that he is no longer with us and continue to push his dream forward by releasing Eiyuden Chronicle to the world. We want to maintain his legacy and vision with this game and know that he would have wanted the rich world he has created with Eiyuden Chronicle to live on."
Murayama's family has requested privacy during this sad time and asks that no flowers, mail, or other offerings be sent. Rabbit & Bear Studios will share more details on organisational changes as a result of Murayama's passing at a later date.
On behalf of the team and community here at Nintendo Life, our thoughts go out to Murayama's family, friends, and colleagues.
Rest in peace legend. We will never forget you and what you contributed to the gaming world. We are forever grateful to you for creating one of the best games and universes ever made.
I am yet to play a Suikoden game. But I remember a friend of mine here in the UK had a chipped PS1 and he had a US copy of Suikoden 2, my friends were always over at his place watching him play the hell out of it. Another friend of mine still worships the game to this very day (we’re in our late 30’s). He has definitely made his mark on the gaming world with that title alone. As soon as the remasters are released, I think I owe it to myself and his memory to finally play this game.
RIP Brother 🙏🏻
Sad times - will make this spiritual succesor all the more poignant. His creative vision will live on in the hearts and minds of all his colleagues, family and fans.
Very saddening situation. I wonder what this means for the future of Suikoden and Eiyuden Chronicle
He won't get to see his last game's release.
Rest in peace.
Waking up to this message today sure was something. I don't really even know the guy and only happened to back Eiyuden on a whim, but reading this message had me tearing up.
Rest in peace and my condolences to his family.
I haven't had the pleasure to play any of his games yet myself, but I'm looking forward to trying the upcoming remaster when it comes out and I have the time for it!
