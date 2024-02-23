If you're still making use of Switch Online mobile app, and happen to be using an older device, you might want to read on.

As highlighted by My Nintendo News, Nintendo's latest version of the app (Version 2.9.0) will no longer support iPhone users running on anything below iOS 15. The latest version of the Switch Online app also requires Android users to be running on "Android 8.0 or later". Here's the official update from Nintendo about this:



Nintendo: "We have started distributing version 2.9.0 of the smartphone app ``Nintendo Switch Online.'' With this update, the operating environment has been changed as follows. Operating environment after change: iPhone/iPad/iPod touch with iOS version 15.0 or later, Android device with Android OS 8.0 or later"

This is all standard procedure nowadays with game apps like Pokémon GO also previously phasing out support for older operating systems on mobile devices.

If you haven't used Nintendo's Online app before, it's designed to enhance the Switch Online experience with game-specific services including the ability to voice chat during online play. It also supports a range of titles like Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

