If you've yet to experience Altus' excellent RPG Shin Megami Tensei V on the Switch, then worry not, because it looks like a more complete edition is on the way.

As reported by Gematsu, a rating for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance by The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has been spotted, with the game supposedly providing an enhanced, complete version of the Switch exclusive that brings a number of improvements and additional content to the table.

The rating has since been removed and there is currently no information on a release date or target platforms, but given Atlus' history in providing updated versions of its games, its likely that this one will be gracing the PS4/PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in addition to the Switch.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

With rumours swirling of an upcoming Partner Direct, it's possible we'll hear about this project in the coming days, but either way, we're certainly excited to learn more. In our review of the OG release, we thought it was the best entry in the series to date and called it "a modern masterpiece".