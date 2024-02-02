Stone the crows, these folks don't hang around, do they?

Mario vs. Donkey Kong has yet to be released on the Nintendo Switch (though we've not got long to wait; it launches on February 16th, 2024), but it looks like people are already looking to mod the game based solely on the public eShop demo.

One particularly intriguing mod has caught our eyes from X (formerly Twitter) user @nintygametube, who has managed to mod the character model from Super Mario 64 into the game (thanks, Gaming Reinvented).

It's a relatively tame mod, all things considered, but an impressive one nonetheless. It's one thing to mod a game that's been out in the wild for a while, but to successfully mod a demo that's only been available for a couple of days is quite something.

We recently went hands-on with Mario vs. Donkey Kong and came away feeling reasonably optimistic about the upcoming Switch title. We stated, "The original Mario vs. Donkey Kong — and doubly so if you haven't ever played it before — is a genuinely great spin-off that's been updated here with a bunch of meaningful changes, new modes, and a modern look-and-feel that should see it top the 2004 original as the best way to experience this particular slice of Nintendo magic".