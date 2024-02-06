Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After a puzzle adventure that's going to bring some spooky chills? CLeM might just be the one for you.

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Mango Protocol have today released this creepy 'puzzlevania' on the Switch eShop, with the above launch trailer giving us all a taste of what's in store.

In CLeM, you will play as a ragdoll who is exploring a puzzle-filled mansion to try and uncover the mystery within. Don't let the sweet visuals fool you, the story bubbling away under the surface is all about manipulation, forgiveness and redemption, In short, it's no picnic.

That's the 'puzzle' element of the genre, but what about the 'vania'? Well, as you explore the mansion, you will pick up items which will unlock both memories of the past and previously inaccessible areas. It's unlikely that you're going to be rolling through a hole in Morph Ball form but prepare for a good amount of re-exploration.

You can find out a little more about the game's features and get a look at some screenshots from the publishers below.

Your journey in CLeM may start in a dark, cold basement, but you’ll soon be exploring environments ranging from vibrant tropical greenhouses to grandiose studies, and each new location is packed with carefully constructed details and interactable elements to uncover. All of this is presented through a distinct hand-drawn art style that offers a distinctly unsettling aesthetic without compromising the player’s ability to recognise on-screen elements they can interact with.

Scribbles for your notebook:

- Unmask the chilling secrets that this dark adventure holds

- Overcome puzzles and experience strong narrative elements in this “puzzlevania”

- Craft magical toys and find hidden secrets, uncover items from the past and explore previously inaccessible areas in the mansion

- Decide which of two fates will be yours in this narrative-driven adventure mystery

With the publishers citing the likes of Monkey Island and Grim Fandango as points of inspiration, this certainly seems like a good choice for fans of point-and-click puzzlers with a dash of spooky chills.

CLeM is now available to download on the Switch eShop for $15.99 / €15.79 / £13.49.

Does this 'puzzlevania' look up your street? Let us know in the comments.