ININ Games has shared an official statement about its upcoming Irem Collection Volume 2 via social media, confirming the release has been postponed.

The developer wants the sequel collection to be released in a state "that's as flawless as can be" rather than repeat the Volume 1 launch which was released with "several issues". It's also been working hard to iron out the problems with the first volume, with a patch scheduled to be released shortly.

Here's the statement in full (via social media):

Some of you have been asking us already and we wanted to make an official statement: yes, the IREM Collection Volume 2 is currently postponed.

Volume 1 was released with several issues (including achievements not unlocking and QoL features not working as they should), and we want to focus on ironing these out first and foremost. Our next so-called "Rapid Fire Patch" is currently on its way.

We don't want that to happen again, as this is not the level of quality we want to provide our customers. We want Volume 2 to release in a state that's as flawless as can be - and keep that rhythm for subsequent volumes.

That's why we've decided to postpone the release of Volume 2 for the moment, as we'd rather take our time with it than create a repeat situation. More info on the new release date will be shared with you all as soon as we have an update.