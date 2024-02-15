Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following its launch on other platforms, 'delicate' horror game GYLT is making its way to the Nintendo Switch next month on 14 March, 2024.

Known for its accessible gameplay, stylish visuals, and cute, hand-drawn cutscenes, GYLT's gameplay almost gives off a 'family-friendly Alan Wake' kind of vibe, and we like it. You play as Sally who, after being chased by bullies, winds up in a twisted alternate reality in which nightmarish creatures stalk her through the town.

The jury's still out on how this will perform on the Switch, as it's certainly a bit of a looker, but we remain optimistic for the time being. If nothing else, it's nice to get another horror game on Nintendo's console.

Let's check out the key features:

- Narrative adventure game with puzzles, stealth and action.

- Get to understand the world surrounding and discover the mystery behind Emily’s disappearance.

- Decide to either face the creatures or hide from them, in the same way you’d face or hide your fears.

- You can avoid being detected by creatures, you can build strategies to distract them, through sound or visual lures or by attracting them.

- Soundtrack by Cris Velasco.

Are you going to be adding this one to your Switch library? What do you make of the trailer? Let us know with a comment.