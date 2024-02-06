If you ever played the Geometry Wars series back in the day, or are into titles like Vampire Survivors, you might be interested in this rather familiar-looking release from indie studio Brain Seal.

It's called Geometry Survivor and is described as a rogue-lite survival auto-shooter with aesthetics similar to the Geometry Wars. It will be made available for the Switch and multiple other platforms later this month on 21st February 2024. There's also a free demo currently available to try out on Steam.

Here's a bit about it, direct from the PR:

"Geometry Survivor offers a survival experience with rogue-lite elements, where players fight waves of enemies, unlock innovative upgrades, acquire new ships, and conquer the challenging grid world.

"With one-handed control and auto-shooter mechanics, players must endure 20 minutes of intense combat, facing diverse enemies and enjoying retro visuals and music reminiscent of the 80s."

Features:

  • One-hand gameplay: Use just one hand to control the direction of your ship.
  • Auto-Shooter: Your weapons fire automatically, letting you concentrate on staying alive.
  • Weapons: Each run allows you to get a unique combination of weapons.
  • Credits: Earn credits and permanently unlock new upgrades.
  • Enemies: Enjoy the multitude of enemies each with their own AI.
  • 20 minutes of intense gameplay.
  • Retro visuals and music straight from the 80s.
  • Delicious gameplay!
