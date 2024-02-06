Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you ever played the Geometry Wars series back in the day, or are into titles like Vampire Survivors, you might be interested in this rather familiar-looking release from indie studio Brain Seal.

It's called Geometry Survivor and is described as a rogue-lite survival auto-shooter with aesthetics similar to the Geometry Wars. It will be made available for the Switch and multiple other platforms later this month on 21st February 2024. There's also a free demo currently available to try out on Steam.

Here's a bit about it, direct from the PR:

"Geometry Survivor offers a survival experience with rogue-lite elements, where players fight waves of enemies, unlock innovative upgrades, acquire new ships, and conquer the challenging grid world.

"With one-handed control and auto-shooter mechanics, players must endure 20 minutes of intense combat, facing diverse enemies and enjoying retro visuals and music reminiscent of the 80s."

Features:

One-hand gameplay: Use just one hand to control the direction of your ship.

Use just one hand to control the direction of your ship. Auto-Shooter: Your weapons fire automatically, letting you concentrate on staying alive.

Your weapons fire automatically, letting you concentrate on staying alive. Weapons: Each run allows you to get a unique combination of weapons.

Each run allows you to get a unique combination of weapons. Credits: Earn credits and permanently unlock new upgrades.

Earn credits and permanently unlock new upgrades. Enemies: Enjoy the multitude of enemies each with their own AI.

Enjoy the multitude of enemies each with their own AI. 20 minutes of intense gameplay.

Retro visuals and music straight from the 80s.

Delicious gameplay!

Would you be interested in a game like this on the Switch? Tell us below.