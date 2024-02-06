If you ever played the Geometry Wars series back in the day, or are into titles like Vampire Survivors, you might be interested in this rather familiar-looking release from indie studio Brain Seal.
It's called Geometry Survivor and is described as a rogue-lite survival auto-shooter with aesthetics similar to the Geometry Wars. It will be made available for the Switch and multiple other platforms later this month on 21st February 2024. There's also a free demo currently available to try out on Steam.
Here's a bit about it, direct from the PR:
"Geometry Survivor offers a survival experience with rogue-lite elements, where players fight waves of enemies, unlock innovative upgrades, acquire new ships, and conquer the challenging grid world.
"With one-handed control and auto-shooter mechanics, players must endure 20 minutes of intense combat, facing diverse enemies and enjoying retro visuals and music reminiscent of the 80s."
Features:
- One-hand gameplay: Use just one hand to control the direction of your ship.
- Auto-Shooter: Your weapons fire automatically, letting you concentrate on staying alive.
- Weapons: Each run allows you to get a unique combination of weapons.
- Credits: Earn credits and permanently unlock new upgrades.
- Enemies: Enjoy the multitude of enemies each with their own AI.
- 20 minutes of intense gameplay.
- Retro visuals and music straight from the 80s.
- Delicious gameplay!
Would you be interested in a game like this on the Switch? Tell us below.
Looks neat but blinding. Kinda hope it has a demo; I'd like to try it but I'm not totally sure if I could play through the chaos.
Geometry wars as an auto-shooter does not sound very fun at all to me. And generic neon Vampire Survivors sounds... slightly more appealing I guess?
I'm assuming we will be seeing about a hundred more Survivor knockoffs this year, this probably will be better than most.
I'm glad we have a term for it now: auto-shooter.
Also, I wish more games allowed 1-hand gameplay. It's generally just the waifu games. But when scrolling thru gobs of text in an RPG in handheld mode, I wish I could lay on my side and still progress. There are only two commands at those moments: move the cursor and press A. The right stick is usually not in use, so I have one input needed per Joy Con which is super inefficient.
Geometry wars was fun back in the day but an auto shooting mechanic doesn’t sound as good.
Hm. Yes. Quite. Another indie roguelike.
Anyways.
I saw the thumbnail and thought about Big Bang Mini. I LOVED that game!
Back on the day I was able to beat and unlock everything vampire survivors put in the table, but with last updates for some reason I feel sick playing it so I've had to drop it. It's sad as this looks neat, but it's a big no no at this point.
