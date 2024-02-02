Following its successful Kickstarter, Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus has finally locked in a release date for the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms - with Humble Games and developer Squid Shock confirming it will be arriving on 18th July 2024.
If you missed our previous coverage a few years ago, this 2.5D side-scrolling action platformer draws inspiration from Japanese folklore and even titles like Hollow Knight and Okami. Members of Another Metroid 2 Remake (AM2R) have also been involved in this project. Here's a bit more about it via the title's Steam listing:
Drift down from the Celestial Realm
Flow with acrobatic grace and agility through a mysterious world of myth and legend in Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, a colorful hand-drawn adventure inspired by Japanese folklore.
Undertake a mystical journey as Bō, a celestial blossom (fox tentaihana) descended from the heavens to fulfill a mysterious ancient prophecy. Use your legendary bō staff to bounce and glide fluidly through an otherworldly realm of hand-drawn, dreamlike landscapes, strange and adorable yokai, and massive monsters summoned from ancient legends of Japan.