Following its successful Kickstarter, Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus has finally locked in a release date for the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms - with Humble Games and developer Squid Shock confirming it will be arriving on 18th July 2024.

If you missed our previous coverage a few years ago, this 2.5D side-scrolling action platformer draws inspiration from Japanese folklore and even titles like Hollow Knight and Okami. Members of Another Metroid 2 Remake (AM2R) have also been involved in this project. Here's a bit more about it via the title's Steam listing:

Drift down from the Celestial Realm