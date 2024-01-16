Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Remember Steel Empire for the Sega Mega Drive? What about the GBA release? 3DS? Well, whichever one you've experienced, if any, you'll be happy to know that an updated version dubbed The Legend of Steel Empire is about to drop for the Nintendo Switch on January 23rd, 2024.

Boasting updated visuals and improved controls, The Legend of Steel Empire will receive a boxed and digital release, with physical copies available via retailers like Amazon for £24.99. Looking at the short trailer for the new release, we've got some short comparisons between the game on Mega Drive, GBA, and the HD port. While it certainly looks like a significant step up in visual quality, it's nice to see that the core pixel art aesthetic remains intact.

Let's take a look at the key features:

- Fantastic game mechanics, amazing gameplay and awesome sound effects!

- A total of seven stages containing two different bosses each

- Four different difficulties, each offering a different experience

- Steel Empire also contains a quantity of different options including stock, credit, hit stop, button config & sound

- Wonderful retro graphics with steam punk design reminiscent of games from the SNES

Let us know in the comments if you plan on picking up The Legend of Steel Empire for the Switch. Did you play any of the previous releases?

