Nintendo is in the habit of updating Splatoon 3's battle stages every now and then. Why wouldn't it be? However, Splatoon is a series drenched in lore, so whenever a stage is suddenly missing from the daily rotation, there has to be a reason for it. And so, once again, we are going to see a temporary closure next week.

Hearing the voices of many discontented inkers, Mincemeat Metalworks is the next stage getting some hotly-anticipated TLC. The map will be out of bounds from 4pm PT on 21st January to 6pm PT on 23rd January for "inventory and on-site inspection," according to the @SplatoonNA Twitter account (aka, there's an update coming).





Mincemeat has long been one of the game's more contentious stages in Splatoon 3, with its limited route options making it firmly lean in favour of long-range weapon users. Let's hope the update can turn things around when we are allowed back in next week.