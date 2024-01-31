SEGA of America has submitted a notice of layoffs which will affect 61 of its employees on 8th March 2024.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice was submitted earlier this month on 8th January in Orange County, California, and was flagged by the Twitter account @WhatLayoff (via GamesIndustry.biz).

Sega of America, Inc. at 140 Progress, Suite 100, Irvine CA 92618 and 6430 Oak Canyon Road, Suite 100, Irvine CA 92618 will layoff 61 employees on March 8, 2024 as indicated in a California WARN notice. — What Layoff? (@WhatLayoff) January 31, 2024

According to GamesIndustry, the layoffs are set to affect two locations on SEGA of America's Irvine campus, with 12 employees being let go from one office and 49 from another.

WARN notices are required to be published by companies with 100 or more employees and should provide a 60-day notice of planned layoffs.