If you've hopped onto social media this morning, you've undoubtedly been inundated with coverage of the 81st Golden Globe Awards event. We're here to add to that, because we're nice, but also because it's kind of, sort of relevant to Nintendo.
You see, when presenting the nominees for Best Original Song, artists Andra Day and Jon Batiste just couldn't help but reminisce over playing Super Mario Bros. when they were younger. Hey, we've all been there, right? Okay, not while presenting an award at the Golden Globes, but maybe in line at a Starbucks.
It's lighthearted fun and it made us chuckle in a "oh, you celebs" kind of way, so check it out...
One thing's for sure: you can't deny the infectious chemistry between the two. It's quite a far cry from the show's host, Jo Koy, whose jokes fell completely flat with both attendees and viewers online. Yikes.
Anyway, The Boy and the Heron won Best Animated Motion Picture, so go watch it.
Did you watch the Golden Globe Awards? Where's the weirdest place you've gotten into a Mario-themed conversation with someone? Let us know with a comment.
[source twitter.com]
Comments 6
Didn't watch, but it's very rare that Jo Koy isn't funny. Now I'm inclined to...
Dehnuhnehnuhnehnuh!
Nice. I was thinking the reason for this happening might have been because the "Peaches" song from The Super Mario Bros Movie had been nominated ! 😂
Erm, actually, the duhnuhnuhnuhnuhnuh sound isn't from the levels where you fight King Koopa! 🤓☝️
There, now nobody else can post that, but completely seriously.
Wow, im shocked Mario didn't win best animated movie of the year. It was a cut above the competition for sure.
@GoshJosh the Mario movie is fine for what it is but on an animation wizardry level Spider Man is an absolutely gorgeous technical achievement and The Boy & The Heron is such a rich film in narrative and themes so it’s not really surprising Mario didn’t win.
In any case just look at it being given a nomination as an award itself rather than being disappointed it didn’t win.
Tap here to load 6 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...