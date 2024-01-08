If you've hopped onto social media this morning, you've undoubtedly been inundated with coverage of the 81st Golden Globe Awards event. We're here to add to that, because we're nice, but also because it's kind of, sort of relevant to Nintendo.

You see, when presenting the nominees for Best Original Song, artists Andra Day and Jon Batiste just couldn't help but reminisce over playing Super Mario Bros. when they were younger. Hey, we've all been there, right? Okay, not while presenting an award at the Golden Globes, but maybe in line at a Starbucks.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's lighthearted fun and it made us chuckle in a "oh, you celebs" kind of way, so check it out...

One thing's for sure: you can't deny the infectious chemistry between the two. It's quite a far cry from the show's host, Jo Koy, whose jokes fell completely flat with both attendees and viewers online. Yikes.

Anyway, The Boy and the Heron won Best Animated Motion Picture, so go watch it.

Did you watch the Golden Globe Awards? Where's the weirdest place you've gotten into a Mario-themed conversation with someone? Let us know with a comment.