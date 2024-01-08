Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you have been keeping up to date with your Super Smash Bros. news in recent years (and why wouldn't you?) then you may have heard of 'Smash Remix', a mod project led by The_Smashfather which has been progressively adding more playable fighters to the game.

Well, as if the headline hasn't given it away already, the team has now released version 1.5.0 of the mod, adding in Ebisumaru (from the Mystical Ninja series), Dragon King and, yes, Banjo & Kazooie as playable fighters.

The above trailer shows each of the newbies in action, accompanied by some remixed music tracks and a Smash Ultimate-style 'Joins the Fight' reveal. In the past, the mod has introduced the likes of Bowser, Mewtwo, Young Link and Conker to the N64's polygonal playground, each with their own special attacks and animations.

Of course, these additions have not been without their fair share of challenges along the way. The entire Smash Remix account was taken down shortly after the release of the latest trailer, with the modders citing YouTube's "harmful and dangerous policy" as the reason for its removal and not any copyright complaints (as you might expect).

After a little over a day, the account and its videos were restored on YouTube and the Remix team took the opportunity to thank its fans with the following statement:





The Smash Remix website details the full patch notes for ver. 1.5.0, which you can check out for the complete rundown of everything added this time around.