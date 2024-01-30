It's not a fun way to start the week, but unfortunately, there's been even more video game development layoffs. According to Bloomberg, Embracer Group is cancelling the next entry in the Deus Ex series after two years in development.

As a result of this, it's laying off "a number of employees as part of an ongoing initiative to cut costs". A statement reveals 97 people have been let go across development teams, administration and support services. Here's the full statement:

Eidos, the Montreal-based developer behind the title, has now redirected its focus on an "original franchise". Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut was previously released on the Wii U in 2013.

Embracer Group has also made cuts to Crystal Dynamics, and the TimeSplitters developer Free Radical also closed last December. Outside of Embracer Group, Microsoft announced 1,900 layoffs last week, and Riot Games also axed more than 500 positions earlier this month.