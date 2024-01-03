The positively received dungeon-crawling RPG Legend of Grimrock will be getting a Switch release later this month on 15th January 2024.
This title originally made its debut on Windows over a decade ago and will be priced at $14.99 USD (or the regional equivalent) when it arrives on Switch. It has also been optimised for Switch controls.
Players take control of a group of prisoners who are sent to Mount Grimrock for crimes they "may or may not have committed" and must guide them to freedom by descending through the mountain, level by level. Here's a bit more about the game, courtesy of Nintendo's website:
"The game brings back the oldschool challenge with highly tactical real-time combat and grid-based movement, devious hidden switches and secrets as well as deadly traps and horrible monsters. Legend of Grimrock puts an emphasis on puzzles and exploration and the wits and perception of the player are more important tools than even the sharpest of swords could be. Are you ready to venture forth and unravel the mysteries of Mount Grimrock?"
And if you're wondering whether the sequel Legend of Grimrock 2 will be ported to the Switch, according to the game's designer Antti Tiihonen (via the Nintendo Switch subreddit), there are apparently no plans for this at the moment. The port of the first game was more of a "fun and educational side project" for the team.
Haven't heard of this one before, but I do love me an old school dungeon crawl! Might have to give this a check later this month, especially at that price.
The Grimrock games are near perfection! This is so rad.
Nice to have this little gem back, I literally spend tons of hours with the PC version back in the day. In fact you can pick this and its sequel via a bundle on Steam right now for under $9 (a $6 saving value if you don't want to wait for the more expensive inferior Switch port) and play it on the Steam Deck OLED.
