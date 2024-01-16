Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Square Enix said it would continue to improve Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince on the Nintendo Switch, and at the end of last month it rolled out a new update, bumping the game up to Version 1.0.3.

This patch includes system-related updates, some bug fixes and a few other changes. The team says it's also looking into further updates including bug fixes and some functional adjustments. Here's the full rundown of the latest patch update via the official Square Enix support page:

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - Version 1.0.3:

System-related updates



• You can now access the Altar of Amalgamation on the B1 of Rosehill Tower by using the Zoom spell.

• The number of monster eggs in the field has been increased, and the number of battles required to respawn them has been greatly reduced.

• Monsters that can only be born from eggs now have an increased probability of appearance.

• The probability of the possession of some skills by monsters born from eggs has been increased.

• Some talent scrolls are now added to the items in the Online Shop after the game’s ending. The Online Shop updates its stock every day (real-world days, rather than in-game days) and Talent scrolls will be sold on certain days of the week.

• The icon indicating the player's current location on the map now has increased visibility.

• The probability of some special skills and talents that can cause Stun have been reduced.

• The overall success rate of the Show of Force has been increased by 10% in the game.

• In the additional downloadable content “Mole Hole,” monsters will be respawned randomly without you leaving the dungeon after defeating or scouting the monsters in each level.

• In the additional downloadable content "Coach Joe's Dungeon Gym," the number of times the new Dungeon can be generated has been increased from once a day to three times a day.

• In the additional downloadable content “Coach Joe’s Dungeon Gym,” the number of Treasure Trunks found in the Dungeon with difficulty levels of ★, ★★, and ★★★ has been increased.



Bug Fixes



•The frequency of errors causing forced shutdown of the game has been reduced.

•The internet disconnection issue which causes the match to end during online battles has been addressed.

•Fixed a bug that could cause the game to freeze under certain conditions when the seasons change.

•Fixed a bug that could cause the game to become unable to progress when certain meat was given to a monster during a battle.

•Several other bugs have been fixed.



Others



•A treasure chest containing two Bumper Bonus Balls has been placed on the B1 Floor of Rosehill Tower.



We will continue looking into further updates that include bug fixes and functional adjustments.