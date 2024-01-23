In November last year, Capcom announced it would be ending "collab DLC" for Monster Hunter Rise in January 2024.

The specific date of this was 21st January and this adjustment has now arrived in the form of an update (Version 16.0.2). As long as you downloaded this collaboration content before its removal, you can still use it:

Capcom: "Monster Hunter: Heads up, hunters! The following #MHRise collaboration content will no longer be available to download from January 21, 2024 if you do not already have it. Please download this free content before then to keep using it as normal. You won't be able to redownload it."

Here are the full patch notes for this latest update via the official Monster Hunter website:

Monster Hunter Rise - Version 16.0.2 (22nd January, 2024)

Changes

The below collaborations can no longer be downloaded.

Event Quest: Gotta Hoard Fast!

Event Quest: Super Shady Look-alike

Event Quest: USJ - Shrine Showdown!

Event Quest: USJ - Arzuros Onslaught!

Downloadable Palico: MEOW LIMIT!

Downloadable Palico: Yasu



*If you have already downloaded this content, you will be able to keep using it as normal, but you will not be able to redownload it.